FOOD TRUCK FRIDAYS STARTS THEIR 10TH SEASON IN SIOUX CITY ON JUNE 10TH.

RAGEN COTE OF DOWNTOWN PARTNERS SAYS ALL OF THE FULL TIME SPOTS ARE BOOKED, BUT REGISTRATION IS STILL OPEN FOR VENDORS ON A WEEK TO WEEK BASIS;

FOOD1 OC……..BY MAY 23RD. :17

THE WEEKLY EVENT STARTS ON JUNE 6TH.AT THE TRADITIONAL LOCATION AT 7TH AND PEARL STREETS IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY:

FOOD2 OC……FOR FOOD TRUCKS. :18

THE 13-WEEK FOOD TRUCK SEASON WILL TAKE PLACE THROUGH THE LAST FRIDAY IN AUGUST.