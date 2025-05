4TH GRADE HISTORY PROJECTS TO RECEIVE AWARDS

AN AWARDS CEREMONY AND RECEPTION TO HONOR THE CREATIVITY OF 100 SIOUX CITY FOURTH GRADE STUDENTS TAKES PLACE SATURDAY AFTERNOON AT THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM.

MUSEUM DEVELOPMENT COORDINATOR LINDSEY GIBBS SAYS THEIR PROJECTS WERE CHOSEN IN THE 34TH ANNUAL SIOUX CITY HISTORY PROJECTS EXHIBITION:

THE RECEPTION WILL BE HELD FROM 1P.M. TO 2:30 P.M. AT THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM LOCATED AT 4TH AND NEBRASKA STREETS.

ALL OF THE STUDENTS WHOSE PROJECTS WERE PART OF THE EXHIBITION WILL RECEIVE A BLUE RIBBON.