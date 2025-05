X’S OPEN 2025 BASEBALL SEASON AT KANE COUNTY

THE SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS OPEN THEIR 2025 BASEBALL SEASON THIS EVENING ON THE ROAD AT THE KANE COUNTY COUGARS.

LAST SEASON THE EXPLORERS STOLE A CLUB RECORD AND LEAGUE LEADING 200 BASES.

NICK SHUMPERT STOLE 40 OF THOSE BASES FOR THE EXPLORERS LAST YEAR, AND THE INFIELDER EXPECTS THIS TEAM TO BE FAST AND SWIPE A LOT OF BASES AGAIN THIS SEASON:

PLAYBALL1 OC……..AND RUN. :08

LAST YEAR PITCHER KYLE MARMAN WAS THE X’S CLOSER. THIS YEAR MANAGER STEVE MONTGOMERY HAS HIM IN THE STARTING ROTATION:

PLAYBALL2 OC………FOR BOTH PARTIES. :08

ZACH WILLEMAN, WHO WAS THE SET UP MAN OUT OF THE BULLPEN LAST YEAR WILL ALSO BE A STARTER.

MARMAN STARTS TONIGHT’S OPENER AND SAYS HE IS LOOKING FORWARD TO THE SEASON:

PLAYBALL3 OC……HOW WE DO. :10

DAN VAUGHN WILL HAVE THE PREGAME SHOW FOR THE X’S AT 6 P.M. THIS EVENING HERE ON KSCJ, WITH THE FIRST PITCH AT 6:30.

Photo by Tim Tushla