Stone Group Architects Wins Award for Benson Building

Sioux City, IA – 4/28/25 – Stone Group Architects is honored to announce that its Benson Building Adaptive Reuse project received the Excellence in Construction Award for Projects of $20 Million, a prestigious recognition that celebrates outstanding construction and design in large-scale developments. As part of Sioux City’s Historic Preservation Week, the building will receive the Treasure of Sioux City Award on May 9. These honors highlight the Benson Building’s transformation into a vibrant, mixed-use space that honors its historic character while creating new opportunities for living and commerce in downtown Sioux City.

Originally constructed in 1921 as a car assembly and dealership facility, the Warnock/Benson Building is a striking example of restrained Classic Revival architecture. Vacant since 2018, the structure was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2023. Stone Group Architects worked with the owner and project team to restore its historic features while reimagining the space for modern use—resulting in 83 thoughtfully designed apartments, first-floor commercial storefronts, rooftop tenant amenities, and underground parking.

The Benson Building rehabilitation required creative design solutions, including custom-built infrastructure to accommodate basement parking and sensitive reconfiguration of four original elevator shafts. A rooftop patio was engineered with an innovative paver system to preserve the roof membrane, while historic staircases were restored with custom guardrails that meet safety codes without compromising authenticity.

Throughout the project, special care was taken to preserve original materials, including teardrop and prism transom glass, marble, terra cotta ornamentation, and historic windows—balancing code compliance, modern comfort, and heritage integrity. Stone Group Architects believe adaptive reuse is essential for building resilient, connected communities.Projects like the Benson Building not only honor our shared history but also ensure that future generations inherit vibrant, livable urban environments.