SoHo Kitchen & Bar Reopens on Historic Fourth Street

Sioux City, Iowa — Kelly and Nickie Quinn, who operate Marty’s Tap and Brioux City Brewery, recently reopened SoHo Kitchen & Bar. The pair are excited to revitalize one of the staples of Historic Fourth Street.

The revamped SoHo features an expanded menu of American comfort food. You’ll find something for everyone including appetizers, salads and wraps, an extensive list of burgers & sandwiches, flatbreads, and homemade favorites including pot pie and tator tot casserole. You’ll also find daily specials featured on SoHo’s Facebook page. To complement the menu, SoHo offers an impressive selection of 40 unique craft and domestic beers—one of the largest local craft beer selections in northwest Iowa.

In addition to their regular seating, SoHo also offers a party room that can hold groups up to 32, a perfect place for wedding dinners, bridal showers, birthdays, or holiday parties.

Kelly and Nickie Quinn are actively seeking staff to join their team. Interested individuals can email info@sohokitchenandbar.com or follow the SoHo Kitchen & Bar Facebook page for employment opportunities.