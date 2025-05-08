Sip & Savor Fundraiser for Wet-Nose Rescue

Le Mars, IA — Wet-Nose Rescue will host their Sip & Savor Fundraiser at Cork It! on May 8, 2025 from 4 to 7 pm. The event includes a silent auction as well as samples of wine, beer, spirits, sweets, and charcuterie. Dave Grosenheider will provide entertainment. Some items on the auction include a dozen gourmet cupcakes from Piece of Cake, a $50 certificate to Glow, and six passes to the Siouxnami Water Park in Sioux Center, and much more! There is a free will donation admission; participants must be 18 or over to attend.