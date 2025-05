SIOUX CITY’S BISHOP KEEHNER ASKS FOR PRAYERS FOR THE NEW POPE

CARDINAL ROBERT FRANCIS PREVOST IS THE NEW POPE, AND HAS TAKEN THE NAME POPE LEO THE 14TH.

HE IS THE FIRST AMERICAN POPE IN HISTORY.

THE 69-YEAR-OLD WAS BORN IN CHICAGO AND ATTENDED VILLANOVA IN PHILADELPHIA.

HE WAS IN PERU FOR TWO DECADES, WHERE HE BECAME A BISHOP AND A NATURALIZED CITIZEN OF THE COUNTRY.

PREVOST HAS BEEN SERVING IN THE VATICAN WHERE HE OVERSAW THE SELECTION OF NEW BISHOPS.

HE’S SEEN AS A “CENTRIST,” AND ON SOME KEY SOCIAL ISSUES HE’S VIEWED AS PROGRESSIVE.

THE LATE POPE FRANCIS BROUGHT PREVOST BACK TO ROME IN 2023.

BISHOP JOHN KEEHNER OF THE DIOCESE OF SIOUX CITY RELEASED A STATEMENT SAYING HE IS “PLEASED TO LEARN OF THE SELECTION OF CARDINAL PREVOST AS POPE LEO XIV, WHO IS A HOLY MAN WHO WILL LEAD US WITH STRONG FAITH AND HUMILITY”.

KEEHNER ASKS THE FAITHFUL OF THE DIOCESE OF SIOUX CITY TO JOIN HIM IN PRAYING FOR THE NEW POPE AS HE BEGINS HIS ROLE