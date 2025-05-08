Rhonda Robson Appointed to YMCA of the USA National Board of Directors

South Sioux City, NE – The Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA is proud to announce that CEO Rhonda Robson has been elected to serve on the YMCA of the USA (Y-USA) National Board of Directors. Robson is one of only eight YMCA CEOs—out of more than 1,200 nationwide—currently serving on the prestigious 30-member board, which provides strategic leadership to guide the Y’s work across more than 2,600 local associations throughout the country.

Last week, Y-USA welcomed Robson along with two other distinguished leaders—Laurie Goganzer, President & CEO of the YMCA of Greater Monmouth County, and Brad Toft, President & CEO of the YMCA of Greater Toledo—as new members of the National Board. Each will serve a three-year term.

“This is a tremendous honor not only for Rhonda but for the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA, our Siouxland community, and small to mid-sized YMCAs (SMYs) across the country,” said John Hantla, Board Chair of the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA. “Her appointment ensures that the voice of our region and YMCAs of our size are represented at the highest level of national leadership.”

Since becoming CEO in 2018, Robson has led the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA through a period of significant transformation. Under her leadership, the Y has expanded its reach with the opening of a state-of-the-art Youth Development Center, enhanced wellness offerings, and increased access to vital services such as child care and youth programming. Her focus on innovation, equity, and community partnerships continues to drive meaningful impact across Siouxland.

“Being elected to the Y-USA National Board is one of the greatest honors of my career,” said Robson. “I don’t take this responsibility lightly—it’s a powerful reminder that even Ys in smaller communities can help shape the future of our movement. I’m proud to represent the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA, our Siouxland community, and the hundreds of small to mid-sized Ys that are making a difference every day. Together, we are building a stronger future for every YMCA community we serve. Sharing our voice matters, and I’m honored to represent so many Ys creating lasting impact across the country.”

Rhonda’s leadership on the National Board will help strengthen Y-USA’s mission to advance healthy living, youth development, and social responsibility throughout the United States.