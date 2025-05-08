New Science Building at Little Priest Tribal College

Winnebago, NE —Little Priest Tribal College (LPTC) celebrated the grand opening of their new science building, the Louis LaRose Memorial Building, on May 2, 2025 with a ribbon cutting. The state-of-the-art $6 million science facility honors the legacy of Louis LaRose, a trailblazer in the Tribal Colleges & Universities (TCUs) movement, a former chairman of

the Winnebago Tribal Council, and a dedicated advocate for education.

“It is a dream come true,” said President Patil. “This facility is a milestone for our college and a key part of the development of our new 10-acre campus. The three-story, 12,500-square-foot building features two cutting-edge science labs on the third floor, three classrooms on the second floor, and offices along with a student lounge on the first floor.”