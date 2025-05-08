New Locations for Farmers Markets in 2025 Season

Plymouth County, IA — Farmers Markets across the county are ready for the summer season.

In Le Mars, the farmers market saw an increase in foot traffic after moving to Olson Cultural Events Center in 2024. This year, the market begins on Saturday, May 10 with hours from 9 am – 12 pm. Market manager Rob Scheitler said he had no idea the move would expand the market. “We had 20-25 vendors at the Olson Center on some Saturdays. It really grew. This year we are expected to grow as well. I’ve had a lot of phone calls from vendors, from people who are interested in being a vendor or who just wanted information.”

Also in Le Mars, the Foster Park Farmers Market begins June 4 and is open every Wednesday until July 16 from 5 to 7:30 pm.

In Akron, the Akron Area Farmers Market begins June 18 and runs through October on Wednesday evenings from 5 to 7 pm. One draw it offers is a meal served by nonprofit organizations. According to market president Kaylene Hawkins, they “were one of the first of its kind in 2022 to have a food license.” They serve taverns, burgers, and more.

In Hinton, the very first season of the Hinton Farmers Market begins on Saturday, May 10 with hours from 9 am to 1 pm. The market will be held every Saturday until August 9 in the Hinton Elementary School parking lot. The market has already attracted fourteen vendors, including the Heartland Coffee and Nosh food truck.