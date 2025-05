JENNINGS STREET REPAIRS TO TAKE AN EXTRA WEEK

THE REPAIR WORK THAT HAS CLOSED JENNINGS STREET BETWEEN 5TH AND 6TH STREETS WILL TAKE LONGER THAN FIRST EXPECTED.

THE CITY’S ENGINEERING DIVISION NOW SAYS THE UTILITY REPAIRS AND OTHER NECESSARY IMPROVEMENTS BEING DONE BY A PRIVATE CONTRACTOR WON’T BE COMPLETED UNTIL NEXT FRIDAY, MAY 16TH.

ORIGINALLY THE CITY HAD SET THEY WOULD BE FINISHED BY THIS FRIDAY, MAY 9TH.

ALTERNATE ROUTES ARE AVAILABLE DURING THIS TIME.