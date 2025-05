IOWA REPUBLICANS REACH STATE BUDGET COMPROMISE

REPUBLICANS IN THE IOWA HOUSE AND SENATE HAVE AGREED ON A MORE THAN NINE-POINT-FOUR BILLION DOLLAR STATE BUDGET PLAN FOR THE NEXT FISCAL YEAR.

THE PLAN WILL REQUIRE WITHDRAWING ABOUT 900 MILLION DOLLARS FROM STATE RESERVES BECAUSE STATE TAX REVENUE IS DROPPING DUE TO TAX CUTS.

HOUSE APPROPRIATIONS COMMITTEE CHAIRMAN GARY MOHR OF BETTENDORF IS ONE OF THE NEGOTIATORS AND SAYS USING SOME OF THE STATE’S SIZABLE SURPLUS FOR THE NEXT COUPLE OF YEARS WAS PART OF THE PLAN WHEN REPUBLICANS VOTED A YEAR AGO TO CUT THE STATE INCOME TAX TO THREE-POINT-EIGHT PERCENT.

MOHR4 OC……..FIVE OR 10 YEARS.” :09

HOUSE REPUBLICANS SUCCESSFULLY PUSHED TO INCLUDE MONEY IN THE BUDGET TO BOOST PAY FOR PARAEDUCATORS AND NURSING HOME EMPLOYEES, BUT ACCEPTED AN OVERALL LOWER LEVEL OF SPENDING THAT WAS CLOSER TO THE INITIAL OFFER FROM SENATE REPUBLICANS.

MOHR SAYS THE BUDGET PLAN WILL PAY FOR PRIORITIES WITH THE DOLLARS THAT ARE AVAILABLE.

MOHR5 OC………..EVERY YEAR.” :18

THE AGREED-UPON BUDGET TARGET IS AN INCREASE OF $478.1 MILLION OVER THE CURRENT YEAR’S SPENDING LEVEL OF $8.947 BILLION.

GOVERNOR REYNOLDS SAYS THE DEAL PUTS TAXPAYERS FIRST AND KEEPS THE STATE OF IOWA ON A FISCALLY SUSTAINABLE PATH.

THE SENATE IS SCHEDULED TO DEBATE FRIDAY, WITH THREE BUDGET-RELATED BILLS ON THE LIST.

RADIO IOWA