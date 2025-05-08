Hy-Vee Releases Exclusive Caitlin Clark Cereal to Support Youth

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (May 2, 2025) — Hy-Vee, Inc. announced today that it is teaming up again with basketball star Caitlin Clark to offer the exclusive Caitlin’s Crunch Time cereal, which will benefit the Caitlin Clark Foundation.

Previously, Caitlin’s Crunch Time cereal was only available in select Hy-Vee stores throughout Iowa, and stores very quickly sold out. This time, all Hy-Vee stores will offer the cereal across the Midwest for a limited time and while supplies last.

In partnership with Hy-Vee, 100% of Caitlin’s proceeds from the sale of the cereal will benefit the Caitlin Clark Foundation. The foundation’s mission is to uplift and improve the lives of youth and their communities through education, nutrition, and sport—three pillars Clark believes were foundational in her success.

“We’re honored to be partners with Caitlin and to have her choose Hy-Vee as the exclusive retailer for Caitlin’s Crunch Time cereal,” said Matt Nickell, Vice President of Sports Marketing at Hy-Vee. “Caitlin is a true role model for athletes and fans alike, and she shares our commitment to helping make lives easier, healthier and happier.”

“Having my own cereal is a fun way to connect with fans,” said Clark. “Hy-Vee has been such a great partner of mine and I am incredibly appreciative of their support of the Caitlin Clark Foundation and our mission to improve the lives of youth.”