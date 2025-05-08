Greenberg’s Turns 125

Sioux City, IA — On May 1, 2025, Greenberg’s Jewelers turned 125 years old, celebrating with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and special deals. The family-owned business subscribes to the philosophy of “providing the best diamonds, the best service and the best value.” The business, run by Elise and Amy Greenberg, is the oldest continuously operating retailer in Sioux City, and got its start with Jacob Greenberg in 1900. Mr. Greenberg, a Lithuanian immigrant, came to the United States as a watchmaker but turned to jewelry to satisfy his customers, who, according to Elise, asked him for rings. In 1942, Jacob’s son, the late Ray Greenberg, took over the business alongside his wife, Ann. Today, Elise, Amy, and Amy’s husband, Scott run the business and continue their family’s tradition of philanthropy by donating to children’s health care in Siouxland, including the Children’s Miracle Network. With a fourth generation of Greenbergs employed at the store via Amy and Scott’s son, Josh, the business plans to continue to build friendships and partnerships among their customers for many years to come.