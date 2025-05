CMN MEDIA-THON SMASHES FUNDRAISING GOAL

THE FINAL TOTAL IS IN FROM THE CHILDREN’S MIRACLE NETWORK MEDIA-THON THAT TOOK PLACE TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY ON POWELL BROADCASTING RADIO STATIONS AND KTIV-TV.

THIS YEAR’S GOAL WAS $115-THOUSAND DOLLARS, AND KSCJ REPORTER LUKE LARSON ANNOUNCED AN EVEN BIGGER NUMBER AT THURSDAY’S NEWS CONFERENCE AT UNITYPOINT ST. LUKE’S HOSPITAL:

STACEY SELK, THE LOCAL C-M-N DIRECTOR THANKED EVERYONE WHO CONTRIBUTED A DONATION AND TOOK PART:

ALL OF THE MONEY RAISED STAYS HERE IN SIOUXLAND TO SUPPORT CHILDREN’S MIRACLE NETWORK PROGRAMS AND ACTIVITIES THROUGH UNITYPOINT ST. LUKE’S.