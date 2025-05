WILLEMS TO RUN FOR IOWA ATTORNEY GENERAL

AN EASTERN IOWA ATTORNEY WHO SERVED TWO TERMS IN THE IOWA HOUSE IS RUNNING FOR STATE ATTORNEY GENERAL.

NATE WILLEMS, A DEMOCRAT FROM MOUNT VERNON, SAYS HIS TOP PRIORITIES WOULD BE ASSISTING COUNTY ATTORNEYS IN GAINING CONVICTIONS FOR VIOLENT FELONIES AND PROTECTING IOWANS FROM CORPORATE CRIMES.

WILLEMS1 OC…..OR POLITICAL LAWSUITS.” :11

WILLEMS IS A PRACTICING ATTORNEY IN A CEDAR RAPIDS LAW FIRM WHERE HE HAS PURSUED CASES OF ALLEGED WAGE THEFT.

WILLEMS2 OC……..FROM IOWA WORKERS.” :24

WILLEMS, WHO IS 45, GREW UP IN ANAMOSA, HOLDS A BACHELOR’S DEGREE FROM GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY AND EARNED HIS LAW DEGREE FROM THE UNIVERSITY OF IOWA.

HE SERVED FOUR YEARS IN THE IOWA HOUSE, THEN LOST A 2012 RACE FOR A SEAT IN THE IOWA SENATE.

RADIO IOWA