VINTAGE A-7 PLANE MOVED TO 185TH BY COPTER FOR REFURBISHING

AN A-7 AIRPLANE FROM THE VIETNAM WAR ERA WAS MOVED BY HELICOPTER WEDNESDAY FROM ITS MOST RECENT HOME AT SOUTH SIOUX CITY’S OLD MARTIN’S AIRFIELD TO THE 185TH AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE FOR REFURBISHING.

MARTY HOGAN OF SIOUXLAND FREEDOM PARK’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS SAYS WHEN THE PLANE IS REPAINTED, IT WILL BE PERMANENTLY DISPLAYED OUTDOORS AT THE PARK:

TWO ARMY CHINOOK HELICOPTERS FLEW UP FROM BOONE, IOWA TO MOVE THE PLANE TO THE 185TH AIRBASE FROM THE OLD AIRFIELD, WHERE IT HAS BEEN FOR THE PAST 22 YEARS:

SGT. ALEC KRAMPER OF THE 185TH AIR GUARD DESCRIBED HOW THE PLANE WOULD BE MOVED:

THIS PARTICULAR PLANE NEVER SAW COMBAT OVERSEAS BUT WAS USED FOR TRAINING BY THE 185TH AND OTHER MILITARY COMBAT PILOTS.

THE REPAINTING PROCESS IS EXPECTED TO TAKE AROUND TWO OR THREE MONTHS TO COMPLETE.

PHOTOS BY GEORGE LINDBLADE & WOODY GOTTBURG