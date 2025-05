REAL I.D. DEADLINE HAS ARRIVED

THE OFTEN-DELAYED REAL I-D DRIVER’S LICENSE REQUIREMENT FOR FLYING TOOK EFFECT TODAY (WEDNESDAY).

IOWA D-O-T SPOKESPERSON KATHLEEN MERADITH-EYERS SAYS IT APPEARS A MAJORITY OF PEOPLE FLYING FROM THE STATE ARE PREPARED.

SHE SAYS YOU WILL NEED ANOTHER FORM OF I-D, SUCH AS A PASSPORT, TO BOARD A PLANE IF YOU HAVEN’T UPGRADED YOUR DRIVER’S LICENSE.

ONCE YOU COME IN WITH REQUIRED DOCUMENTS AND THEY ADD THE GOLD STAR, IT WILL STAY ON THERE EVERY TIME YOU RENEW.

IT ALSO WORKS IF YOUR I-D IS ON YOUR PHONE:

THOSE WHO HAVE NOT COMPLETED THE SWITCH NEED TO GO INTO A DRIVER’S LICENSE RENEWAL STATION WITH SOME EXTRA DOCUMENTS TO MAKE YOUR LICENSE A REAL I-D:

THOSE WHO ARE GETTING AN IOWA LICENSE I-D FOR THE FIRST TIME HAVE TO BRING IN ALL THOSE DOCUMENTS ANYWAYS, SO IF YOU’RE GETTING YOUR FIRST DRIVER’S LICENSE, YOU WILL BE ALL SET UP TO GET THAT REAL I-D.

THEY RECOMMEND GETTING THE REAL I.D. TWO MONTHS BEFORE YOU NEED TO FLY.

