PILLEN SIGNS BILL TO COMBINE TWO NEBRASKA AGENCIES

GOVERNOR JIM PILLEN HAS SIGNED A BILL TO CREATE THE NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF WATER, ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENT.

THE BILL, LB-317, COMBINES THE DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENT AND ENERGY AND THE DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES WITH A FOCUS ON PRESERVING AND ENHANCING THE STATE’S WATER RESOURCES.

JESSE BRADLEY WILL SERVE AS DIRECTOR OF THE NEW AGENCY AND MATT MANNING IS THE NEWLY APPOINTED CHIEF WATER OFFICER FOR THE STATE.

BRADLEY HAD BEEN SERVING AS INTERIM DIRECTOR OF THE TWO AGENCIES COMBINED BY THE BILL.

AS GUBERNATORIAL APPOINTEES, BRADLEY AND MANNING WILL BE PRESENTED TO THE LEGISLATURE FOR CONFIRMATION.