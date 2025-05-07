Crittenton Center Receives Grants for Transitional Therapeutic Home

Sioux City, IA — The Crittenton Center received two $1,000 “Spark Good” grants from local retailers to support the Transitional Therapeutic Home, which helps local kids. The home helps young people under age 18 who’ve suffered abuse, neglect or trauma by providing a safe, stable and nurturing environment and getting them on the path to a brighter future.

The grants, provided by the Sioux City Sam’s Club and Singing Hills Walmart store, will help fund the daily needs of the home. According to Crittenton Center CEO Kim Scorza, “This kind of local partnership makes it possible for us to provide consistent, trauma-informed care to those who need it most.”