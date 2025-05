CONTROLLED BURN PLANNED FOR PRAIRIE PARK

THE CITY OF SIOUX CITY HAS SCHEDULED A PRESCRIBED BURN AT PRAIRIE PARK ON THURSDAY.

THE PARK IS LOCATED AT 3500 SOUTH LEWIS BOULEVARD

PRAIRIE PARK WILL BE CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC BEFORE AND DURING THE BURN, AND AREA TRAFFIC WILL BE

RESTRICTED TO LOCAL ACCESS ONLY.

THE BURN IN PRAIRIE PARK WILL BE A GROUND-LEVEL FIRE TO REDUCE DEAD VEGETATION AND LIMIT THE GROWTH

OF BOTH NON-NATIVE AND INVASIVE SPECIES.

THE TREE CANOPY WILL NOT BE AFFECTED AND A CONTROL LINE HAS BEEN ESTABLISHED AROUND THE BURN AREA.

THE PARK WILL REMAIN CLOSED OVERNIGHT AFTER THE BURN TO ENSURE ALL HOT SPOTS ARE EXTINGUISHED AND THE AREA IS SAFE.

THE BURN MAY BE POSTPONED DUE TO RAIN OR WINDY CONDITIONS.

FILE PHOTO FROM SIOUX CITY