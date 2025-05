SUNNYBROOK HOPE CENTER RECEIVES MAJOR DONATION

JENSEN SUBARU CONTINUED ITS LOCAL SUPPORT OF THE SUNNYBROOK HOPE CENTER AND FOOD PANTRY WITH A CHECK PRESENTATION THERE TUESDAY.

TROY FULLER, SALES MANAGER AT JENSEN PRESENTED THE CHECK:

TINA STROUD IS THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE SUNNYBROOK HOPE CENTER:

STROUD SAYS THE NUMBER OF LOCAL PEOPLE NEEDING FOOD ASSISTANCE KEEPS GROWING:

THE HOPE CENTER FOOD PANTRY IS SET UP LIKE A GROCERY STORE WITH WIDE AISLES AND SHELVES AND COOLERS STOCKED WITH PRODUCT.

THIS IS THE 5TH ANNIVERSARY OF IT’S OPENING:

THE HOPE CENTER IS LOCATED IN SUNNYBROOK COMMUNITY CHURCH AT 5601 SUNNYBROOK DRIVE.