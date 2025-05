PART OF JENNINGS STREET CLOSED FOR REPAIRS

SIOUX CITY’S ENGINEERING DIVISION HAS ANNOUNCED THE IMMEDIATE CLOSURE OF JENNINGS STREET BETWEEN 5TH STREET AND 6TH STREET.

THE CLOSURE WILL ALLOW A PRIVATE CONTRACTOR TO MAKE UTILITY REPAIRS.

THE WORK IS ANTICIPATED TO BE COMPLETE BY THIS FRIDAY, MAY 9TH.

ALTERNATE ROUTES WILL BE AVAILABLE DURING THE REPAIRS.