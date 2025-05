MUSKETEERS DRAFT SIOUX CITY NATIVE AS TIER ONE PICK

THE SIOUX CITY MUSKETEERS HAVE BEEN PICKING FUTURE TALENT THE PAST TWO DAYS IN THE ANNUAL UNITED STATES HOCKEY LEAGUE DRAFT.

PHASE ONE WAS ON MONDAY WHEN THE MUSKETEERS MADE SOME LOCAL HISTORY BY PICKING FORWARD HOUSTON SMITH IN THE 10TH ROUND.

TEAM PRESIDENT TRAVIS MORGAN SAYS IT’S THE FIRST TIME A SIOUX CITY NATIVE HAS BEEN TAKEN BY THE TEAM IN THE TIER ONE ERA:

HOUSTON1 OC………HE’S LEGIT. :24

SMITH WAS DRAFTED 144TH OVERALL IN THE TIER ONE DRAFT.

HOUSTON2 OC…AT THIS AGE GROUP. :22

TUESDAY WAS PHASE TWO OF THE DRAFT AND THAT DOES NOT MEAN THE TALENT ISN’T STILL THERE:

HOUSTON3 OC………AND SHINES FOR US. :18

FORMER MUSKETEERS TAKEN IN PAST YEAR’S PHASE TWO DRAFTS INCLUDE WINNIPEG JETS STAR DEFENSEMAN NEAL PIONK, FORWARD MARTIN POSPISIL OF THE CALGARY FLAMES AND GOALIES ALEX TRACY AND MATISS KIVLENIEKS.