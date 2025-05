HIGHWAY HELPER SERVICE TO DEBUT IN SIOUX CITY

BEGINNING WEDNESDAY, THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION’S HIGHWAY HELPER PROGRAM WILL ADD SIOUX CITY TO ITS CURRENT LIST OF SERVICE AREAS.

THE FREE SERVICE HELPS MOTORISTS WITH FLAT TIRES, JUMP STARTS, AND FUEL TO QUICKLY CLEAR STALLED VEHICLES.

IF MORE EXTENSIVE REPAIRS ARE NEEDED, HIGHWAY HELPERS CAN TRANSPORT A DRIVER TO A SAFE LOCATION WHERE THEY CAN MAKE REPAIR ARRANGEMENTS.

HIGHWAY HELPER SERVICES ARE AVAILABLE FROM 5 A.M. TO 9 P.M. WEEKDAYS IN IOWA.

HERE IN SIOUX CITY THERE WILL BE TWO TRUCKS PATROLLING I-29, HIGHWAY 20, AND HIGHWAY 75.

THE IOWA D-O-T’S EXPANSION TO SIOUX CITY IS THROUGH A CONTRACT WITH AUTOBASE, A COMPANY THAT PROVIDES SIMILAR SERVICES IN NINE OTHER STATES.

IF YOU FIND YOURSELF IN NEED OF ASSISTANCE, CALL THE NON-EMERGENCY NUMBER, 712-279-6960, BUT FOR EMERGENCIES DIAL 9-1-1.

DURING NORMAL SERVICE HOURS, LAW ENFORCEMENT WILL CONTACT THE TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT CENTER TO DISPATCH A HIGHWAY HELPER TO YOUR LOCATION.

IN ADDITION, OPERATORS IN IOWA DOT’S TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT CENTER UTILIZE HUNDREDS OF TRAFFIC CAMERAS AROUND THE STATE TO IDENTIFY STRANDED MOTORISTS AND DISPATCH HIGHWAY HELPERS.