THE CHILDREN’S MIRACLE NETWORK MEDIA-THON IS UNDERWAY TODAY AND TOMORROW WITH ALL OF OUR POWELL BROADCASTING STATIONS. WE ARE PROUD TO BE PART OF THIS EVENT, AND WITH YOUR HELP, WE CAN RAISE FUNDS TO PURCHASE NEW EQUIPMENT AND PROVIDE PROGRAMS TO HELP LOCAL KIDS AT UNITY POINT/ST. LUKES IN SIOUX CITY. TO MAKE A DONATION, CALL 712-279-3900 OR TEXT CMN25 TO 51555.