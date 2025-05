CHILDREN’S MIRACLE NETWORK MEDIA-THON CONTINUES THROUGH WEDNESDAY ON POWELL STATIONS

THE CHILDREN’S MIRACLE NETWORK MEDIA-THON IS CONTINUING TODAY AND TOMORROW WITH ALL OF OUR POWELL BROADCASTING STATIONS AND KTIV-TV FROM UNITYPOINT ST. LUKE’S HOSPITAL.

STACEY SELK, THE LOCAL DIRECTOR OF CHILDREN’S MIRACLE NETWORK, SAYS PEOPLE ARE CONTINUING TO CALL IN TO SUPPORT THE MEDICAL NEEDS AND PROGRAMS FOR CHILDREN IN THE SIOUXLAND AREA:

SELK1 OC…$115,000. :12

SELK CITED A COUPLE OF TUESDAY AFTERNOON’S HOURLY GOAL EXAMPLES:

SELK2 OC…….FUND AS WELL. :12

THE MEDIA-THON CONTINUES ON OUR POWELL STATIONS AND KTIV-TV WEDNESDAY AT UNITYPOINT ST. LUKE’S FROM 6AM UNTIL 6PM.

TO MAKE A DONATION, CALL 712-279-3900 OR TEXT CMN25 TO 51555.