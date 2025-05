THIS SATURDAY THE SIOUX CITY ART CENTER WILL HOST ITS SECOND ANNUAL FREE FAMILY ART DAY.

SPECIAL PROJECTS COORDINATOR MICHELLE MELO SAYS THE EVENT WILL TAKE PLACE THROUGHOUT THE ART CENTER’S CAMPUS:

ARTDAY1 OC……ALL PARTICIPANTS. :20

THE FAMILY ART DAY TAKES PLACE FROM 10 A.M.UNTIL 3: P.M.