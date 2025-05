TWO INJURED IN MORNINGSIDE TWO VEHICLE COLLISION

TWO PEOPLE ARE HOSPITALIZED FOLLOWING A TWO VEHICLE COLLISION IN MORNINGSIDE LATE SUNDAY NIGHT.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY A MOTORCYCLE CARRYING A MAN AND A WOMAN REAR ENDED AN S-U-V JUST BEFORE 11P.M. IN THE EASTBOUND SECTION OF HIGHWAY 20 BETWEEN I-29 AND THE SOUTH LAKEPORT EXIT.

BOTH OPERATORS OF THE MOTORCYCLE RECEIVED LIFE-THREATENING INJURIES AND WERE TRANSPORTED TO MERCYONE MEDICAL CENTER FOR TREATMENT.

THE FEMALE DRIVER OF THE S-U-V WAS NOT INJURED.

THE IDENTITIES OF THOSE INVOLVED ARE NOT BEING RELEASED AT THIS TIME.

THE INVESTIGATION INTO THE CAUSE OF THE COLLISION IS ONGOING.