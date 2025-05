SOUTH SIOUX PAYMENT PROCESSING SYSTEM TO UNDERGO MAINTENANCE

THE CITY OF SOUTH SIOUX CITY WILL BE CONDUCTING SCHEDULED MAINTENANCE ON ITS PAYMENT PROCESSING SYSTEM BEGINNING AT 8:00 AM TUESDAY, MAY 6TH.

DURING THIS TIME, BOTH ONLINE AND IN-PERSON PAYMENTS WILL BE TEMPORARILY UNAVAILABLE.

THE PLANNED OUTAGE IS NECESSARY TO PERFORM SYSTEM UPGRADES THAT WILL ENHANCE THE RELIABILITY AND PERFORMANCE OF THE CITY’S PAYMENT SERVICES.

THE MAINTENANCE IS EXPECTED TO LAST SEVERAL HOURS.

THE CITY WILL NOTIFY THE PUBLIC ONCE THE PAYMENT SYSTEM IS FULLY OPERATIONAL.

RESIDENTS AND BUSINESSES WITH URGENT PAYMENT NEEDS OR QUESTIONS ARE ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT CITY HALL AT (402) 494-7500.