SC COUNCIL AGREES TO CHANGE D-E-I RELATED POSITIONS & COMMITTEE

THE SIOUX CITY COUNCIL PASSED A TRIO OF RESOLUTIONS AT THEIR MONDAY MEETING TO CONFORM TO FEDERAL GUIDELINES THAT THREATEN TO RESTRICT FUNDING TO CITIES WITH PROGRAMS OR POLICIES THAT ARE PROHIBITED UNDER FEDERAL LAW, INCLUDING CERTAIN DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION INITIATIVES.

MONIQUE SCARLETT, PRESIDENT OF THE LOCAL NAACP AND THE CITY’S UNITY IN THE COMMUNITY ORGANIZATION, WAS ONE OF THREE PEOPLE WHO SPOKE OUT AGAINST ELIMINATING THE INCLUSION MEASURES.

SCARLETT WAS INSTRUMENTAL IN CREATING THE CITY’S DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION INITIATIVES BACK IN 2020:

CAROLYN GOODWIN AND IKE RAYFORD ALSO EXPRESSED CONCERNS ABOUT THE DECISION.

COUNCILMAN ALEX WATTERS EXPLAINED THE TOUGH POSITION THE CITY WAS PLACED IN:

THE COUNCIL VOTED 3-2 TO RECLASSIFY THE POSITION OF DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION COORDINATOR TO HUMAN RESOURCES SPECIALIST.

MATTHEW O’KANE AND MAYOR BOB SCOTT VOTED NO:

THE COUNCIL THEN VOTED 4-1 TO DISSOLVE THE INCLUSIVE SIOUX CITY ADVISORY COMMITTEE AND TO RESCIND A RESOLUTION THAT ADOPTED AN INCLUSIVE LANGUAGE NOTICE FOR THE CITY OF SIOUX CITY.