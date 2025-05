PLEA DEAL REACHED IN LE MARS CHILD DEATH CASE

A LE MARS, IOWA WOMAN HAS AGREED TO PLEAD GUILTY IN THE APRIL 2024 DEATH OF HER TWO YEAR OLD SON.

27 YEAR OLD SEXLYN TATAICHY (TAH- TAY-CHEE) WAS CHARGED WITH SECOND DEGREE MURDER AND TWO FELONY COUNTS OF CHILD ENDANGERMENT.

IN THE PLEA DEAL FILED IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY DISTRICT COURT, TATAICHY HAS AGREED TO PLEAD GUILTY TO CHILD ENDANGERMENT RESULTING IN DEATH, A CLASS B FELONY.

THE SECOND DEGREE MURDER COUNT AND THE OTHER CHILD ENDANGERMENT COUNT WILL BE DISMISSED.

TATAICHY WILL BE SENTENCED TO SERVE NOT MORE THAN 50 YEARS IN PRISON AND PAY $150,000 IN VICTIM’S RESTITUTION.

LAST APRIL, EMERGENCY SERVICES WERE CALLED TO A LE MARS RESIDENCE, WHERE THE TWO-YEAR-OLD CHILD WAS FOUND WITH MULTIPLE INJURIES.

THE CHILD LATER DIED AT FLOYD VALLEY HEALTHCARE.

TATAICHY WAS ARRESTED AND CHARGED IN SEPTEMBER.

THE PLEA HEARING IS SET FOR WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON IN LE MARS.