Morningside To Upgrade Track & Field Complex

MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY HAS RECEIVED A $1.5 MILLION DOLLAR ESTATE GIFT TO FUND A RENOVATION OF THE UNIVERSITY’S TRACK AND FIELD COMPLEX.

THAT WILL INCLUDE NEW TURF, ENHANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS, AND IMPROVED PAVING AROUND THE TRACK.

THE DONATION COMES FROM AN UNNAMED FRIEND OF THE UNIVERSITY WHOSE LIFE AND LEGACY REFLECTED A COMMITMENT TO THE SIOUXLAND REGION AND BEYOND.

UNIVERSITY PRESIDENT DR. ALBERT MOSLEY SAYS “THE NEW TURF WILL NOT ONLY ELEVATE OUR TRACK, FIELD, SOCCER, AND FOOTBALL PROGRAMS TO NEW HEIGHTS, BUT WILL ALSO SERVE AS A TESTAMENT TO THE DONOR’S BELIEF IN THE TRANSFORMATIVE POWER OF ATHLETICS AND EDUCATION”.

CONSTRUCTION IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN MID-MAY.