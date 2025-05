FIRE TRAINING EXERCISE TO TAKE PLACE AT UNITYPOINT ST. LUKE’S

SEVERAL AREA FIREFIGHTERS WILL BE TRAINING OUTSIDE OF UNITYPOINT ST. LUKE’S HOSPITAL TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING (MAY 6) IN A JOINT EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS DRILL.

CREWS FROM SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE WILL ARRIVE FIRST AT 1:30 P.M. WITH SERGEANT BLUFF AND NORTH SIOUX CITY FIRE DEPARTMENTS ARRIVING AT 6:30 P.M.

AS PART OF THE EXERCISE, DEPARTMENTS WILL BRING THEIR 105-FOOT LADDER TRUCKS TO PRACTICE REACHING

THE 6TH FLOOR I-C-U WINDOWS.

THE DRILL IS DESIGNED TO SIMULATE EMERGENCY EVACUATION PROCEDURES IN THE EVENT OF A TOTAL POWER OUTAGE, ENSURING THAT TEAMS ARE EQUIPPED AND PREPARED TO RESPOND SAFELY AND EFFICIENTLY.