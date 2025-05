CITY MANAGER APPLICATIONS TO BE KEPT CONFIDENTIAL

THE SIOUX CITY COUNCIL AS PART OF THEIR CONSENT AGENDA MONDAY ADOPTED A RESOLUTION TO KEEP APPLICATIONS FROM CANDIDATES TO BECOME THE NEW CITY MANAGER CONFIDENTIAL.

CITY STAFF HAD SUGGESTED THAT APPLICANTS FOR CITY MANAGER WILL BE DISCOURAGED IF THEIR APPLICATIONS WERE AVAILABLE FOR GENERAL PUBLIC EXAMINATION.

COUNCILMAN MATTHEW O’K ANE EXPLAINED:

APPS6 OC…….PROCESS AS WELL. :19

O’KANE SAYS A CITIZEN’S BOARD WILL BE FORMED AS WELL TO TAKE PART IN THE SELECTION PROCESS.

THE CITY HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH M-G-T IMPACT SOLUTIONS TO ASSIST THE CITY IN RECRUITMENT FOR THIS POSITION.

KSCJ FILE PHOTO