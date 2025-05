VOTING UNDERWAY IN SOUTH SIOUX SCHOOL BOND PROPOSAL

VOTING IN THE 127-MILLION DOLLAR SOUTH SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOND ISSUE IS UNDERWAY.

VOTERS SHOULD HAVE RECEIVED THEIR BALLOTS FOR THE MAIL-IN ONLY ELECTION IN THE LAST WEEK OF APRIL, AND DISTRICT SPOKESMAN LANCE SWANSON SAYS THERE IS LESS THAN TWO WEEKS TO TURN THEM IN:

SWANSON SAYS THE DISTRICT HAS HEARD THE NEED TO GROW TO THE WEST AND EAST AND TO EASE CONGESTION NEAR G STREET.

HE SAYS PLANS ARE TO BETTER SERVE THE WESTERN NEIGHBORHOODS SUPPORTED BY COVINGTON AND LEWIS & CLARK SCHOOLS WITH A NEW K-4 ELEMENTARY SCHOOL:

THE OTHER NEW SCHOOL IS NEAR THE FLATWATER AREA AND SIOUXLAND FREEDOM PARK PART OF TOWN:

SWANSON SAYS THE PLAN WOULD NOT BE POSSIBLE WITHOUT THE STRONG PARTNERSHIP WITH THE MAYOR, CITY ADMINISTRATOR, CITY COUNCIL, COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AGENCY, AND HO-CHUNK.