IOWA SHOULD HAVE PLENTY OF WALLEYE AVAILABLE THIS YEAR

THE IOWA D-N-R SAYS ITS SPRING EFFORTS TO COLLECT WALLEYE EGGS TO RAISE THE NEXT GENERATION OF FISH WAS ONE OF THE FASTEST IN THE PROGRAM’S HISTORY.

JAY RUDACILLE OVERSAW THE OPERATION AT LAKE RATHBUN AND SAYS ALL THE FISHERIES SEEMED TO BENEFIT FROM WARMER WATER TEMPERATURES DURING THE SPAWN.

OTHER WALLEYES ARE KEPT AROUND A LITTLE LONGER BEFORE BEING RELEASED.

HE SAYS THEIR GOAL IS TO HAVE 116 MILLION WALLEYE FRY, AND THAT’S BELIEVED TO BE SECOND ONLY TO MINNESOTA, WHICH LOOKS TO STOCK 257 MILLION WALLEYE.

RUDACILLE IS THE D-N-R FISH CULTURE SUPERVISOR, AND SAYS IOWA DOESN’T GROW ALL THE FISH IT STOCKS HERE IN THE STATE.

HE SAYS THEY DO A LOT OF FISH TRADING WITH OTHER STATES.

HE SAYS IF IOWA HAS MORE OF ONE FISH THAN IT NEEDS, THEY CAN TRADE FOR SOMETHING THEY DON’T HAVE.

RUDACILLE SAYS. THERE IS LITTLE NATURAL REPRODUCTION OF WALLEYES IN MOST IOWA LAKES AND RIVERS, AND KEEPING THE POPULATION OF THOSE FISH UP DEPENDS ON THE STOCKINGS.

