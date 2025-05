WAUGH PICKED TO LEAD NEBRASKA STATE PATROL

GOVERNOR JIM PILLEN HAS APPOINTED CHIEF BRYAN WAUGH AS THE NEXT SUPERINTENDENT OF THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL.

WAUGH HAS BEEN THE POLICE CHIEF IN KEARNEY THE PAST SIX YEARS AND BECOMES THE 19TH SUPERINTENDENT TO OVERSEE THE AGENCY,

WAUGH WILL ASSUME HIS DUTIES ON JUNE 2ND.AND HAS OVER 30 YEARS OF LAW ENFORCEMENT EXPERIENCE.

HE,REPLACES COLONEL JOHN BOLDUC, WHO IS RETIRING ON MAY 4TH.

UNTIL WAUGH BEGINS HIS NEW POSITION IN JUNE, GOV. PILLEN HAS APPOINTED LT. COLONEL JEFF ROBY TO SERVE AS THE INTERIM SUPERINTENDENT FOR THE PATROL.