SIOUX CITY’S ENGINEERING DIVISION ANNOUNCES THE EASTBOUND LANE CLOSURE OF OUTER DRIVE

AT 41ST STREET AND DIVISION STREET BEGINS MONDAY MORNING.

THE CLOSURE WILL ALLOW CITY CREWS TO MAKE STREET REPAIRS AT THE LOCATION.

THIS CLOSURE WILL BEGIN THE MORNING OF MONDAY, MAY 5, 2025 AND IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY FRIDAY, MAY 9TH, WEATHER PERMITTING.