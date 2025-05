KEEHNER ORDAINED AS NEW SIOUX CITY DIOCESE BISHOP

THE MOST REVEREND JOHN KEEHNER OF THE DIOCESE OF YOUNGSTOWN, OHIO, WAS ORDAINED AS THE EIGHTH BISHOP OF THE DIOCESE OF SIOUX CITY AT THE CATHEDRAL OF THE EPIPHANY ON THURSDAY.

HE WAS ORDAINED BY ARCHBISHOP THOMAS ZINKULA OF DUBUQUE WITH BISHOP WALKER NICKLESS, BISHOP EMERITUS OF THE DIOCESE OF SIOUX CITY AND BISHOP DAVID J. BONNAR OF YOUNGSTOWN SERVING AS CO-ORDAINING BISHOPS.

POPE FRANCIS NAMED THEN-FATHER KEEHNER TO SERVE AS THE NEXT BISHOP IN FEBRUARY.

FOURTEEN BISHOPS FROM AROUND THE COUNTRY CONCELEBRATED AS WELL AS 80 TOTAL PRIESTS FROM THE SIOUX CITY, YOUNGSTOWN AND OTHER DIOCESES.

(Keehner offers Communion to his brother Rich at ordination Mass)

FIFTY DEACONS, LOCAL LEADERS AND INVITED GUESTS WERE ALSO PRESENT AT THE MASS IN THE DOWNTOWN CATHEDRAL.

BISHOP KEEHNER WAS ONE OF THE LAST BISHOPS NAMED BY THE HOLY FATHER BEFORE HIS RECENT DEATH.

PHOTOS FROM DIOCESE OF SIOUX CITY