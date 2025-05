CONTROLLED BURN SET FOR RAVINE PARK

SIOUX CITY HAS PLANNED TO DO A CONTROLLED BURN FRIDAY AFTERNOON AND SATURDAY IN RAVINE PARK.

THE BURN WILL BE CONDUCTED BY A CERTIFIED, INSURED CONTRACTOR HIRED BY THE CITY.

GRANT FUNDING FOR THE PROJECT IS PROVIDED THROUGH THE IOWA STATE REVOLVING FUND CLEAN WATER SPONSORED PROJECTS PROGRAM.

THE BURN IN RAVINE PARK WILL BE A GROUND-LEVEL FIRE TO REDUCE DEAD VEGETATION AND LIMIT THE GROWTH

OF BOTH NON-NATIVE AND INVASIVE SPECIES.

THE TREE CANOPY WILL NOT BE AFFECTED AND A CONTROL LINE HAS BEEN ESTABLISHED AROUND THE BURN AREA.

THE PUBLIC IS ASKED TO AVOID THE AREA FOR SAFETY REASONS AND NOT INTERFERE WITH BURN OPERATIONS.

THE PARK WILL REMAIN CLOSED FOR AT LEAST ONE WEEK FOLLOWING THE BURN TO ENSURE ALL HOT SPOTS ARE

EXTINGUISHED AND THE AREA IS SAFE.

