REYNOLDS SIGNS PUBLIC SCHOOL CELL PHONE RESTRICTION BILL

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAS SIGNED A BILL INTO LAW REQUIRING IOWA SCHOOLS TO ENFORCE POLICIES THAT RESTRICT STUDENTS FROM USING SMART PHONES WHEN THEY’RE IN CLASSES.

CELLBAN1 OC………HERE IN IOWA.” :11

REYNOLDS PRAISED POLICIES AT HIGH SCHOOLS IN OTTUMWA AND DES MOINES THAT SHOW STUDENT PERFORMANCE RISING AS CELL PHONE ACCESS IS LIMITED.

THE GOVERNOR NOTES THE POLICY GOT BIPARTISAN SUPPORT IN THE LEGISLATURE.

CELLBAN2 OC…….OVERWHELMINGLY POSITIVE DIFFERENCE.” :09

THE NO-CELL-PHONES-IN-CLASS RULE FOR PUBLIC SCHOOLS GOES INTO EFFECT JULY 1ST.

THE LAW DOES ALLOW FOR SOME EXCEPTIONS FOR STUDENTS WHO HAVE INSTRUCTIONAL PLANS THAT REQUIRE THE USE OF A CELL PHONE.

PARENTS ALSO MAY ASK FOR THEIR CHILDREN TO HAVE ACCESS TO THEIR CELL PHONES FOR BEHAVIOR OR PHYSICAL HEALTH REASONS.