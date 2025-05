RAZZLE DAZZLE ART CENTER PROJECT HONORED BY STATE OF IOWA

THE SIOUX CITY ART CENTER HAS BEEN HONORED BY THE STATE OF IOWA FOR ITS RAZZLE DAZZLE PROJECT, WHICH DRAPED THE ART CENTER’S EXTERIOR WITH MULTI-COLORED FABRIC DESIGNS BY ARTIST AMANDA BROWER.

THE PROJECT WHICH ENGAGED HUNDREDS OF LOCAL VOLUNTEERS AND TRANSFORMED THE BUILDING INTO A VIBRANT, COMMUNITY-DRIVEN ARTWORK LAST YEAR.

RAZZLE DAZZLE AND THE ART CENTER HAVE RECEIVED THE ARTS SERVICE AWARD FROM THE IOWA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY AND LT. GOVERNOR CHRIS COURNOYER

AMANDA BROWDER SAYS IT’S A GREAT HONOR FOR HER, THE ART CENTER, AND THE PEOPLE OF SIOUX CITY:

BROWDER USED FABRIC COLLECTED FROM DOZENS OF RECYCLED, DONATED, OR LOCAL SOURCES, AND HOSTED PUBLIC SEWING DAYS TO CONSTRUCT THE BRIGHTLY COLORED GIANT TEXTILE SCULPTURE THAT WAS DRAPED OVER THE FACADE OF THE SIOUX CITY ART CENTER AND GILCHRIST LEARNING CENTER BUILDINGS.

IT REPRESENTED THE DIVERSE COMMUNITY THAT BUILT RAZZLE DAZZLE:

ART CENTER DIRECTOR TODD BEHRENS SAYS THEY HAD NEVER PREVIOUSLY HAD SO MANY COMMUNITY MEMBERS TAKE PART IN A PROJECT AS WITH RAZZLE DAZZLE:

BEHRENS SAYS THE AWARD THEY HAVE RECEIVED EXEMPLIFIES THE ART CENTER’S PUBLIC MISSION:

RAZZLE DAZZLE WAS ONE OF TEN PROJECTS OR INDIVIDUALS SELECTED FOR AN AWARD OUT OF OVER 90 NOMINATIONS.