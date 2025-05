MARY TREGLIA HOUSE HOSTS U.S. CITIZENSHIP SWEARING IN CEREMONY

THIRTY CANDIDATES FROM NUMEROUS COUNTRIES TOOK THE LAST STEP TOWARD UNITED STATES CITIZENSHIP AT AN OATH CEREMONY THURSDAY AFTERNOON AT THE MARY J. TREGLIA COMMUNITY HOUSE.

SAFI MASHIMA WAS BORN IN THE CONGO, GREW UP IN KENYA, AND CAME TO THE UNITED STATES WITH HER MOTHER AND SIBLINGS:

SAFI1 OC…JUST SO GRATEFUL. :24

SHE IS MAJORING IN SOCIAL WORK AT USD AND SAYS THIS IS THE BEST DAY EVER FOR HER.

SAMANTHA HUYNH DIRECTOR AT THE U.S. COMMITTEE FOR REFUGEES AND IMMIGRANTS IN DES MOINES SPOKE AT THE CEREMONY.

SHE TALKED ABOUT HOW HER FAMILY ESCAPED DURING THE VIETNAM WAR, FLEEING AT NIGHT THROUGH A RIVER TO SAFETY AND HOW MANY LIKE HER WENT THROUGH MORE THAN A DECADE OF WORK AND STUDYING TO ACHIEVE THEIR CITIZENSHIP GOAL:

HUYNH1 OC……..IT’S VERY HARD. :22

BARB NEWHOUSE, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE MARY TREGLIA COMMUNITY HOUSE, SAYS ALL OF THOSE WHO ACHIEVED THAT GOAL THURSDAY HAVE BEEN WORKING HARD IN THEIR COMMUNITIES AND CONTRIBUTING THE LOCAL ECONOMY AND TAX BASE:

BARBN1 OC……JUST LIKE ANYONE ELSE. :24

FEDERAL JUDGE KELLY MAHONEY ADMINISTERED THE OATH TO THE NEW CITIZENS.

Sheila Brummer contributed to this story