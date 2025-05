FEENSTRA’S OFFICE TO HOST SIOUX CITY PASSPORT FAIR

CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA SAYS HIS OFFICE WILL HOST AN IN-PERSON PASSPORT FAIR IN SIOUX CITY.

THE PASSPORT FAIR WILL BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY MAY 14TH FROM 9 AM UNTIL 4 PM AT THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC LIBRARY’S GLEESON ROOM LOCATED AT 6TH AND PIERCE STREET.

CONSTITUENTS WHO WISH TO GET A NEW PASSPORT OR RENEW AN EXISTING PASSPORT MUST COME WITH A COMPLETED APPLICATION, GOVERNMENT-ISSUED ID, PROOF OF CITIZENSHIP, A STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVED 2″X 2″ PRINTED PASSPORT PHOTO, AND METHOD OF PAYMENT BY EITHER MONEY ORDER, CREDIT CARD, OR CHECK.

CASH WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED.

IOWANS INTERESTED IN ATTENDING MUST REGISTER BEFORE HAND BY EITHER EMAILING FEENSTRA’S OFFICE AT

IA04passports@mail.house.gov

OR BY CALLING AT 202-225-4426.