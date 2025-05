DAKOTA CITY TO HOST FIREFIGHTERS MEMORIAL CEREMONY

THIS SUNDAY, MAY 4TH, THE DAKOTA CITY FIRE DEPARTMENT WILL HOLD A “BELLS ACROSS AMERICA” SERVICE TO REMEMBER FALLEN FIREFIGHTERS.

THE SERVICE WILL BEGIN AT 1:00 P.M. AT THE DAKOTA CITY FIRE HALL, LOCATED AT 208 S. 21ST STREET IN DAKOTA CITY, NEBRASKA AND THE PUBLIC IS WELCOME TO ATTEND.

THE DAKOTA CITY SERVICE IS HELD AS PART OF THE NATIONAL FALLEN FIREFIGHTERS MEMORIAL WEEKEND HELD EACH YEAR.

THE DAKOTA CITY FIRE DEPARTMENT WILL PAY TRIBUTE TO THE 70 FALLEN FIREFIGHTERS FROM ACROSS THE NATION THAT DIED IN THE LINE OF DUTY IN 2024 AND AN ADDITIONAL 70 FIREFIGHTERS FROM PREVIOUS YEARS THAT WILL BE ADDED TO THE NATIONAL MEMORIAL IN MARYLAND.

THE DAKOTA CITY CEREMONY WILL ALSO HAVE A SPECIAL TRIBUTE TO THE DEPARTMENT’S THREE FALLEN MEMBERS: CAPTAIN ANDY ZALME, CAPTAIN ERIC SPECK, AND FIREFIGHTER LOWELL SATTERWHITE.

THESE FIREFIGHTERS PAID THE ULTIMATE SACRIFICE IN SERVING THEIR COMMUNITIES.