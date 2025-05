CITY COUNCIL TO CONSIDER MAJOR CHANGES IN D-E-I POLICIES DUE TO FEDERAL D-O-T EDICT

CITY COUNCIL TO CONSIDER MAJOR CHANGES IN D-E-I POLICIES DUE TO FEDERAL...

THE SIOUX CITY COUNCIL WILL REVIEW SEVERAL RECOMMENDATIONS DURING ITS MEETING THIS COMING MONDAY ON MAY 5TH TO ENSURE COMPLIANCE WITH A DIRECTIVE FROM THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION.

THE DIRECTIVE REQUIRES GRANT RECIPIENTS TO DISCONTINUE PROGRAMS OR POLICIES THAT RELY ON CLASSIFICATIONS PROHIBITED UNDER FEDERAL LAW, INCLUDING CERTAIN DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION INITIATIVES.

IN A RECENT LETTER, THE U.S. SECRETARY OF TRANSPORTATION STATED “ANY POLICY, PROGRAM, OR ACTIVITY THAT IS PREMISED ON A PROHIBITED CLASSIFICATION, INCLUDING DISCRIMINATORY POLICIES OR PRACTICES DESIGNED TO ACHIEVE SO-CALLED “DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION,” OR “D-E-I,” GOALS, PRESUMPTIVELY VIOLATES FEDERAL LAW.”

THE LETTER WAS SENT TO ALL RECIPIENTS OF D-O-T FUNDING AND EMPHASIZED THAT ADHERENCE TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL LAWS IS A PREREQUISITE FOR RECEIVING FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE.

CITY COUNCIL AGENDA ACTION ITEMS RELATED TO THIS DIRECTIVE INCLUDE THE RECLASSIFICATION OF THE DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION COORDINATOR POSITION IN THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT TO A HUMAN RESOURCES

SPECIALIST POSITION, DISSOLUTION OF THE INCLUSIVE SIOUX CITY ADVISORY COMMITTEE, RESCINDING THE

RESOLUTION ADOPTING AN INCLUSIVE LANGUAGE NOTICE, AND RESCINDING THE RESOLUTION APPROVING AND

ADOPTING AN AFFIRMATIVE ACTION PROGRAM FOR THE CITY OF SIOUX CITY.

THESE PROPOSED CHANGES ARE INTENDED TO MAINTAIN THE CITY’S ELIGIBILITY FOR FEDERAL TRANSPORTATION FUNDING WHILE ENSURING COMPLIANCE WITH NEWLY ISSUED FEDERAL LEGAL GUIDANCE.