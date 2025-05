12 IOWA SENATORS WON’T PASS A BUDGET UNTIL EMINENT DOMAIN IS VOTED ON

TWELVE REPUBLICAN IOWA STATE SENATORS IN THE LEGISLATURE ARE NOW PLEDGING TO NOT VOTE ON ANY BUDGET BILLS UNTIL THE SENATE VOTES ON A BILL TO PRESERVE THE PRIVATE PROPERTY RIGHTS OF IOWANS WHO DON’T WANT THE SUMMIT CARBON SOLUTIONS PIPELINE ON THEIR LAND.

SENATOR KEVIN ALONS OF SALIX IS AMONG THOSE TAKING THE STAND AND ANNOUNCED HIS DECISION TUESDAY:

SEN10 OC………AND BE COUNTED.” :08

SENATOR ROCKY DEWITT OF SIOUX CITY AND LYNN EVANS OF AURELIA HAVE JOINED THE GROUP WHICH ALSO INCLUDES SENATOR JEFF TAYLOR FROM SIOUX CENTER AND SIGNED AND RELEASED A JOINT STATEMENT SAYING “THE THREAT OF EMINENT DOMAIN HAS LOOMED OVER MANY LAND OWNERS OF IOWA FOR THE PAST 3+ YEARS.

THE PEOPLE OF SOUTH DAKOTA EMPHATICALLY STATED THAT EMINENT DOMAIN WILL NEVER BE GRANTED FOR THIS PIPELINE TO CROSS SOUTH DAKOTA, AND IT IS PAST TIME FOR IOWA TO DO THE SAME”.

THE SENATORS SAY THEY ARE COMMITTED TO HOLDING A VOTE FOR HF-639, AS PASSED THIS SESSION BY THE IOWA HOUSE, AND BELIEVE ADDRESSING EMINENT DOMAIN IS MORE IMPORTANT THAN THE BUDGET OR ANY OTHER PRIORITY FOR THE 2025 SESSION.

THEY PLEDGE TO VOTE AGAINST ANY REMAINING BUDGET BILL UNTIL A FLOOR VOTE OCCURS ON THE CLEAN HF-639 BILL.