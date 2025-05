WOODBURY BURN BAN LIFTED, W. NEBRASKA’S EXTENDED

THE WOODBURY COUNTY BURN BAN HAS BEEN LIFTED FOR ALL RURAL DISTRICTS.

THE BAN HAD BEEN IN EFFECT SINCE APRIL 16TH.

RESIDENTS SHOULD STILL FOLLOW LOCAL ORDINANCES AND CONSULT THEIR LOCAL FIRE DEPARTMENT REGARDING QUESTIONS AND BEST PRACTICES.

NEBRASKA GOVERNOR JIM PILLEN IS EXTENDING A BURN BAN FOR THE CENTRAL AND WESTERN PARTS OF THE STATE.

YESTERDAY’S EXECUTIVE ORDER EXTENDS THE BAN THROUGH MIDNIGHT MAY 10TH DUE TO A POTENTIAL RISK FOR WILDFIRES.

PILLEN ISSUED A STATEWIDE BURN BAN LAST WEEK AFTER A PRESCRIBED FIRE CONDUCTED BY NEBRASKA GAME AND PARKS IN PLUM CREEK GOT OUT OF CONTROL.

KSCJ FILE PHOTO