Two Musketeers Receive All USHL Team Honors

Two Sioux City Musketeer forwards have been named to All-USHL teams.

Giacomo Martino was named All-USHL First Team and Landen Gunderson was named All-USHL Third Team.

No one was more a prolific scorer this season in the USHL than Giacomo Martino.

The native Canadian scored a league leading 74 points. Martino’s 42 assists ranked as the second most in the USHL and for the Musketeers.

His 32 goals ranked third in the USHL and led the Musketeers. He finished the season with a plus 5 margin.

In 123 career games across a pair of seasons in Sioux City, Martino scored a total of 99 points through 40 goals and 59 assists.

He also appeared in 13 total postseason games and accrued eight points via five goals and three assists.

The Northeastern commit became this first ever Sioux City Musketeer to finish a season as the USHL’s leading scorer since the Musketeers became a Tier I Junior hockey franchise.

Landen Gunderson finished a single point behind Martino in the league scoring race with 73 total points.

Gunderson scored 28 goals and led the USHL with 45 assists and put together a plus 14 margin.

In his fifth season in the league, Gunderson has racked up 103 total points across 145 career games between Sioux City, Green Bay and Madison.

He scored 34 goals and dished out 69 assists.

In 90 career games with Sioux City, the Ohio State commit scored 31 goals and handed out 53 assists for a total of 84 career points in the green and yellow.